2021 full year results

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31%).



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

In 2021, we spent about $533 million in operating expenditure and $1,660 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.

During the year, the Azeri Central East (ACE) project progressed according to the plan along with the other bp-operated activities.

The final major equipment packages were delivered to Baku at the end of the year completing the shipment of all equipment required for the project.

Fabrication activities on the topsides and drilling facilities continued at the fabrication yard in Bibi-Heybat. This included progressing the pipe erection and hydrotesting, cable pulling and testing. All modules of the living quarters were successfully installed on the topsides followed by the commencement of integration and internal hook-up activities. In addition, the upper deck panel was installed on the topsides, the helideck was lifted and installed on the living quarters. The topsides and the drilling module mechanical completion handovers progressed as planned. The drilling module commissioning at grade has already commenced and will continue in 2022 ahead of the jack and skid operation.

At the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets factory (BDJF), the jacket fabrication continued with the final roll-up of the leg frames completed and assembly of the jacket towers commenced. The pipelay barge ‘Israfil Huseynov’ started the pipelay of the ACE oil and gas lines.

The offshore installation works associated with the spare power scope on the East Azeri platform also progressed during the year.

At the end of the year, the ACE project reached the 65% progress milestone. The project construction activities are currently at peak and involve about 5,500 people across Baku, Europe and the UK, with the majority of them being Azerbaijani nationals.

All engineering, procurement and fabrication works remain on track to support first production from the ACE project in 2023.



Production

During the year, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the full year was on average about 458,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 167 million barrels or 23 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (27,000 b/d), Central Azeri (109,000 b/d), West Azeri (116,000 b/d), East Azeri (76,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (86,000 b/d) and West Chirag (44,000 b/d) platforms.

On 18 September 2021, the ACG field reached 4 billion barrels of total oil production since start.

As part of the ACG annual work programme, two planned maintenance programmes (turnaround - TAR) were successfully implemented on the ACG platforms in 2021 – on West Azeri in the second quarter and on Chirag in the third quarter.

At the end of 2021, 135 oil wells were producing, while 29 were used for water and eight for gas injection.





Drilling and completion



In 2021, ACG completed 10 oil producer and four water injector wells.





Associated gas



During the year, ACG delivered an average of around 9 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to the state of Azerbaijan (3 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

