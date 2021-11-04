Third quarter 2021 results

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31%).

BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

In the first three quarters of 2021, we spent more than $398 million in operating expenditure and about $1,243 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



During the third quarter of the year, the Azeri Central East (ACE) project progressed according to the plan along with the other bp-operated activities.



Most of the remaining major equipment was delivered to Baku during the quarter. The delivery of the final four packages is planned for the fourth quarter of 2021 and will complete the shipment of all equipment as part of the project.



Fabrication activities on the topsides and drilling facilities continued at the fabrication yard in Bibi-Heybat. This included progressing the pipe erection and hydrotesting, cable pulling and installation of the final topsides weather deck panel and lower derrick. All living quarters modules were successfully installed on the topsides followed by the commencement of integration and internal hook-up. Drilling mechanical completion handovers progressed as planned, the drilling commissioning at grade commenced in the main drilling support and drilling equipment set modules.



At the Heydar Aliyev Baku Deepwater Jackets factory (BDJF), the jacket fabrication continued with the centre box skidding completed and assembly of the jacket towers commenced.



Subsea fabrication of the structures and spools is close to completion. Subsea installation commenced with the subsea construction vessel Khankendi installing all subsea crossing mattresses.



The project also progressed the offshore installation works associated with the spare power scope on the East Azeri platform, with the gas insulated switchgear (GIS) module installed offshore.



At the end of the third quarter, the ACE project reached the 60% progress milestone. The project construction activities are currently at peak and involve about 5,500 people across Baku, Europe and the UK, with the majority being Azerbaijani nationals.



Overall, the engineering, procurement and fabrication works remain on track to support first production from the ACE project in 2023.



Production



During the third quarter, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the first three quarters was on average about 461,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 126 million barrels or 17 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (29,000 b/d), Central Azeri (109,000 b/d), West Azeri (115,000 b/d), East Azeri (77,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (87,000 b/d) and West Chirag (44,000 b/d) platforms.



On 18 September 2021, the ACG field reached 4 billion barrels of total oil production since start.



As part of the ACG annual work programme, two planned maintenance programmes (turnaround - TAR) were successfully implemented on the ACG platforms this year – on West Azeri in the second quarter and on Chirag in the third quarter.



At the end of the quarter, 136 oil wells were producing, while 30 were used for water and eight for gas injection.





Drilling and completion



During the first three quarters of 2021, ACG completed seven oil producer and three injector wells.





Associated gas



During the three quarters, ACG delivered an average of 8 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (2.2 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

