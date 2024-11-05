Third quarter 2024 results

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGCVidesh (2.31%).



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.



In the first three quarters of 2024, bp and its co-venturers spent about $402 million in operating expenditure and about $968 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



In 2024, a new 4-dimensional (4D) high-definition ocean bottom node seismic programme was launched on ACG. The programme, which focuses on the Balakhany and Fasila reservoirs, covers an area of 740 square kilometres under source and 507 square kilometres under receivers, with a total cost of around $370 million and a duration of five years (2024-2028). This is the largest-ever seismic acquisition commitment made by bp globally by all its aspects – area size, cost and programme duration. The seismic acquisition scope planned for this year has already been completed safely and ahead of schedule with the seismic processing of the acquired data currently ongoing.



In mid-April 2024, oil production commenced from the new Azeri Central East (ACE) platform - the seventh offshore platform installed on the giant ACG field in the Caspian Sea.

Initial production from ACE came from the first platform well at the end of last year. Currently production from ACE is around 19,000 barrels per day from two wells. It is expected that ACE production will increase through the remaining months of 2024 to around 24,000bpd as one more planned well is drilled, completed and brought online.

The ACE platform is technologically and digitally the most advanced bp-operated platform in the world. Its innovative engineering allows automation of labour-intensive processes, enabling safer and more efficient operations. The platform has a state-of-the-art fully automated drilling rig. The use of modern technology and new processes also helps to lower operational emissions.

The safe start-up of ACE delivers on the first major investment decision made by the ACG partnership since the signing of the extended ACG production sharing agreement in 2017.



Production

During the third quarter of 2024, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the first three quarters of 2024 was on average about 339,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 93 million barrels or 13 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (23,000 b/d), Central Azeri (96,500 b/d), West Azeri (75,500 b/d), East Azeri (51,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (57,400 b/d), West Chirag (29,100 b/d) and ACE (6,500 b/d) platforms.



At the end of the third quarter, 147 oil wells were producing, while 47 were used for water and eight for gas injection.



Drilling and completion

In the first three quarters, ACG completed 11 oil producer, two water injector and one cuttings re-injection wells.

Associated gas

During the three quarters, ACG delivered an average of around 6.5 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to the state of Azerbaijan (1.8 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

Non-associated gas

On 20 September 2024, SOCAR together with bp and other ACG co-venturers announced the signing of an addendum to the existing ACG production sharing agreement (PSA) to progress the exploration, appraisal, development of and production from the NAG reservoirs of the ACG field. The NAG resources of ACG are believed to be significant, with up to 4 trillion cubic feet (tcf) in place.

In accordance with the addendum, SOCAR and ACG co-venturers are now planning the next steps for the development of NAG reservoirs. As part of this, an initial well is being drilled to produce gas from two priority reservoirs. The well is important as it will also deliver appraisal through production which is expected to underpin future development plans.

The well is drilled from the existing West Chirag platform with the first gas production expected in 2025.

