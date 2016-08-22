First half 2016 results

ACG participating interests are: BP (35.8 per cent), SOCAR (11.6 per cent), Chevron (11.3 per cent), INPEX (11 per cent), Statoil (8.6 per cent), ExxonMobil (8 per cent), TPAO (6.8 per cent), ITOCHU (4.3 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.7 per cent).



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

In the first half of 2016, we spent approximately $260 million in operating expenditure and $828 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.





Production





In the first half, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the two quarters was on average 655,000 barrels per day (b/d) (over 119 million barrels or 16 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (51,000 b/d), Central Azeri (153,000 b/d), West Azeri (117,000 b/d), East Azeri (71,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (136,000 b/d) and West Chirag (127,000 b/d) platforms.

At the end of June, 102 oil wells were producing, while 43 wells were used for gas or water injection.





Drilling and completion





ACG completed 9 oil producer wells, 3 water injection wells and 1 gas injector well during the first half of 2016.





Associated gas





In the first half of 2016, ACG delivered an average of 7.2 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (1.31 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.