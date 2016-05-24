First quarter 2016 results

ACG participating interests are: BP (35.8 per cent), SOCAR (11.6 per cent), Chevron (11.3 per cent), INPEX (11 per cent), Statoil (8.6 per cent), ExxonMobil (8 per cent), TPAO (6.8 per cent), ITOCHU (4.3 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.7 per cent).



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

In the first quarter of 2016, we spent approximately $137 million in operating expenditure and $396 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.





Production





In the first quarter, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the quarter was on average 651,000 barrels per day (b/d) (over 59 million barrels or 8 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (46,000 b/d), Central Azeri (155,000 b/d), West Azeri (116,000 b/d), East Azeri (69,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (139,000 b/d) and West Chirag (126,000 b/d) platforms.

At the end of the first quarter of 2016, 95 oil wells were producing, while 41 wells were used for gas or water injection.





Drilling and completion





ACG completed 5 oil producer wells and 2 water injection wells during the first quarter of 2016





Associated gas





In the first quarter of 2016, ACG delivered an average of 7.6 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (692 million cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

