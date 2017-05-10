First quarter 2017 results

ACG participating interests are: BP (35.8 per cent), SOCAR (11.6 per cent), Chevron (11.3 per cent), INPEX (11 per cent), Statoil (8.6 per cent), ExxonMobil (8 per cent), TPAO (6.8 per cent), ITOCHU (4.3 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.7 per cent).





BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

In the first quarter of 2017, we spent approximately $111 million in operating expenditure and about $304 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



Production



In the first quarter, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the quarter was on average 581,000 barrels per day (b/d) (over 52 million barrels or over 7 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (55,000 b/d), Central Azeri (124,000 b/d), West Azeri (112,000 b/d), East Azeri (75,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (121,000 b/d) and West Chirag (94,000 b/d) platforms.



At the end of the first quarter, 107 oil wells were producing, while 48 wells were used for gas or water injection.



Drilling and completion



ACG completed 5 oil producers and 2 water injector wells during the first quarter of 2017.



Associated gas

In the first quarter of 2017, ACG delivered an average of 12.1 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (1.1 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.





