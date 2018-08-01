First half 2018 results

ACG participating interests are: BP (30.37 per cent), SOCAR (25.0 per cent), Chevron (9.57 per cent), INPEX (9.31 per cent), Statoil (7.27 per cent), ExxonMobil (6.79 per cent), TPAO (5.73 per cent), ITOCHU (3.65 per cent), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31 per cent).



BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited is the operator on behalf of the Contractor Parties to the ACG Production Sharing Agreement.

In the first half of 2018, we spent about $236 million in operating expenditure and $552 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities.



Production



In the first half of 2018, ACG continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the six months was on average 596,000 barrels per day (b/d) (about 108 million barrels or 15 million tonnes in total) from the Chirag (49,000 b/d), Central Azeri (158,000 b/d), West Azeri (127,000 b/d), East Azeri (96,000 b/d), Deepwater Gunashli (107,000 b/d) and West Chirag (59,000 b/d) platforms.

At the end of June, 116 oil wells were producing, while 53 wells were used for gas and water injection.



Drilling and completion



ACG completed 6 oil producer wells and 2 water injectors in the first half of 2018.



Associated gas



In the first half, ACG delivered an average of about 6 million cubic metres per day of ACG associated gas to SOCAR (1.1 billion cubic metres in total), primarily at the Sangachal Terminal but also to SOCAR’s Oil Rocks facility. The remainder of the associated gas produced was re-injected for reservoir pressure maintenance.

