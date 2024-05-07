Deepwater Gunashli planned turnaround programme successfully completed

bp as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field development project advises that the planned maintenance programme (turnaround - TAR) on the Deepwater Gunashli platform, which started on 25 April and was planned for 15 days, has now been fully completed ahead of schedule.



All of the programme scope has been delivered safely. The production and export systems of the platform have been restarted. Production is currently being ramped up to its pre-programme level.



The programme scope included inspections and various projects including valves changeouts and nucleonic sources replacement, as well as required repair works.



These planned events are a necessary part of the long-term reliability, integrity and production performance and are regularly performed in all bp-operated facilities in the region.

