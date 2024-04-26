Deepwater Gunashli planned turnaround programme

bp as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field development project advises that as part of its ACG annual work programme it is conducting planned maintenance (turnaround - TAR) works on the Deepwater Gunashli platform.

In accordance with the plan, production from the Deepwater Gunashli platform was suspended on 25 April for 15 days to enable efficient maintenance, inspection and project work to be undertaken.

During the TAR, various projects including valves changeouts and nucleonic sources replacement, as well as required repair works will be undertaken.

This is a planned programme and is part of normal operations. The planning phase of the programme started in 2023 and these activities are included in the 2024 Annual Work Programme and Budget. The shut-down is also included in the annual production forecast.

Production from the other ACG platforms, as well as the platforms on the Shah Deniz field, Sangachal terminal operations and export operations via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan and the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP and SCPX) continue as normal.

This planned event is a necessary part of the long-term reliability, integrity and production performance, driven by repair and facility modification work that can only be performed during a plant outage.

