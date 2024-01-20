Gordon Birrell’s visit to Baku

Gordon Birrell, bp’s executive vice president, production and operations, paid a 5-day planned working visit to Baku on 16-20 January. In this trip Mr Birrell was accompanied by a group of bp’s senior production, projects and subsea experts.



The visit programme included a townhall with bp’s staff in the region and a series of meetings with bp’s regional leadership, in which he discussed the current status of and 2024 plans for bp’s regional business, as well as reviewed priorities and perspectives with regard to bp-operated projects in the region.



On Friday, 19 January, Mr Birrell visited the newly-installed bp-operated offshore platform in the Caspian – Azeri Central East (ACE) to see firsthand preparations for the delivery of first oil in early 2024.



As part of his visit programme, Mr Birrell also met with Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and SOCAR CEO Rovshan Najaf discussing bp’s global and regional business priorities and developments, the progress of bp-operated projects in the region and the role bp can play to support Azerbaijan’s energy transition efforts.

