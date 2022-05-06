Site traffic information and cookies

Gordon Birrell’s visit to Baku

Release date:
6 May 2022

Today, Gordon Birrell, bp’s EVP, Production and Operations, is visiting Baku. This is a planned working visit and one of Gordon’s regular trips to Azerbaijan. 


During the visit Mr Birrell will have meetings with bp’s regional leadership in AGT (Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey) discussing bp’s regional business developments, the current status of the bp-operated projects in the region as well as the future plans.  


Today, Mr Birrel also visited  SOCAR’s office and met with the SOCAR leadership.

 

Further information

 

Tamam Bayatly at bp’s press office in Baku. 
Telephone: (+994 12) 525 58 95 