Gordon Birrell’s visit to Baku

Release date:
31 May 2023

Gordon Birrell, bp’s EVP, Production and Operations, is on a 3-day visit to Baku to take part in Baku Energy Week – the energy industry’s biggest and most important international event in Azerbaijan.


As part of his visit programme, Gordon plans to meet with Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and SOCAR CEO Rovshan Najaf  to discuss bp’s global and regional business priorities and developments, the progress of bp-operated projects in Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkiye ( AGT) and the role bp can play to support Azerbaijan’s energy transition efforts.


During the visit Mr Birrell will also hold meetings with bp’s regional leadership in AGT and have a trip to the construction site at BibiHeybat where the completed topsides unit for the new ACE platform is being prepared for sail away to its permanent location at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field in the Caspian.