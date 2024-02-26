Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Features
  4. Shah Deniz 2 starts production from East North flank

Shah Deniz 2 starts production from East North flank

Release date:
26 February 2024

Shah Deniz 2 has safely achieved another major milestone by starting up production from the East North flank of the Shah Deniz field. Production from the East-North flank commenced on 13 February 2024 following the successful completion of all related offshore construction and commissioning works.

 

The newly-started East North flank consists of five wells, two production manifolds, two new flowlines with a total length of about 30 kilometres and a number of subsea structures connected to the world class Shah Deniz reservoir.

 

The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently about 79 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or approximately 29 billion standard cubic metres per year.