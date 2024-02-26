Shah Deniz 2 starts production from East North flank

Shah Deniz 2 has safely achieved another major milestone by starting up production from the East North flank of the Shah Deniz field. Production from the East-North flank commenced on 13 February 2024 following the successful completion of all related offshore construction and commissioning works.

The newly-started East North flank consists of five wells, two production manifolds, two new flowlines with a total length of about 30 kilometres and a number of subsea structures connected to the world class Shah Deniz reservoir.

The existing Shah Deniz facilities’ production capacity is currently about 79 million standard cubic metres of gas per day or approximately 29 billion standard cubic metres per year.

