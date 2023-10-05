Today, bp and the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities of the Republic of Azerbaijan signed two documents to underpin cooperation between the two entities.



The signing of the documents took place during a meeting held at the bp offices between a delegation led by Major General Ilgar Abbasov, head of the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities, and Gary Jones, regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkiye, who was joined by a group of bp leadership members.



The documents signed today include:

A protocol on cooperation between the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities of the Republic of Azerbaijan and bp; A document on ‘Agreed protection rules between the State Agency for the Protection of Strategic Facilities of the Republic of Azerbaijan’ and ‘BP Exploration (Caspian Sea) Limited’.

The delegation then toured the security command and control facility acquainting themselves with its operational processes and systems. Major General Abbasov highly commended the technology and systems they were presented to.

During the meeting the parties also exchanged views on matters related to extensive and efficient cooperation, joint activities, as well as a range of other issues of mutual interest.

