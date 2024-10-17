bp completes first-ever pressure coring acquisition in the Caspian

bp has successfully completed its first pressure coring acquisition in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field using innovative pressure coring technology for the first time not only in the Caspian but also in bp’s global operations.

The use of the pressure coring technology aims to acquire core samples at in-situ reservoir conditions minimizing fluids loss and core damage. The acquired core will be used in various laboratory tests to minimize uncertainties about the residual oil saturation under water flood conditions in the ACG Balakhany reservoir. This will help to inform the need and type of enhanced oil recovery methods and improve predictability of and planning for future Balakhany reservoirs development options.

The pressure core acquisition was performed in the BaIakhany VIII formation through a newly delivered well on West Azeri. During the operation, four fully pressurized core samples were successfully recovered, with all fluids captured and preserved in their in-situ condition. These samples, along with the data from on-site analysis, have been sent to a laboratory for further analysis.

It is expected that the important core and fluid data collected from the reservoir rock behind the water flood will deepen our subsurface understanding and allow to choose the best resources development strategies.