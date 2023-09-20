Site traffic information and cookies

bp senior delegation attend Heydar Aliyev’s 100th anniversary celebrations

Release date:
20 September 2023
Chair of the bp board Helge Lund and Gordon Birrell, bp’s executive vice president, production and operations, together with Lord Browne of Madingley, bp’s former chief executive officer, visited Baku to attend national leader Heydar Aliyev’s 100th birthday celebrations hosted by SOCAR in the Gulustan Palace. The event was in commemoration of the founding of Azerbaijan’s Oil Workers’ Day  by Heydar Aliyev in 2001.
 
During the visit, the delegation also met with President Ilham Aliyev, paying tribute to national leader Heydar Aliyev and honouring his 100th birthday and his exceptional contributions to the development of Azerbaijan and the entire region.  They also reiterated bp’s commitment to long-term partnership with Azerbaijan.
 
The visit programme included a meeting with the SOCAR leadership following which they were joined by  representatives of the Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC) for signing  an Accession Agreement. This document specifies SOCAR’s and AIC’s intention to enter the Shafag (Sunrise) project.