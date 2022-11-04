A critical business services contract awarded to a local company

bp as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG), Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) and Shah Deniz projects today announced that it had awarded a seven-year contract for the provision of operating and maintenance services on gas turbine packages to the local company Glensol (Global Energy Solutions LLC).



This marks localization of yet another critical area of business services in bp’s operations in the region. This is also the first experience in bp’s global upstream supply chain when a local service provider is awarded a contract with a scope that is as a rule managed by the original equipment manufacturer.



This large value contract award follows a competitive, very extensive and complex tendering activity. The scope of work under the contract includes technical support, fleet management, power turbine, engine and alternator overhauls, spares management and other related services.



The services to be provided under this contract cover all bp-operated offshore installations in the Caspian and onshore facilities in Azerbaijan, including the Sangachal terminal. The contract scope also includes services for the future Azeri Central East (ACE) platform.

Hikmet Gayibov, bp’s procurement senior manager for the Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye region, said: “We are pleased to award Glensol this critical business services contract which historically has always been managed by international service providers. “This contract award once again highlights our commitment to developing Azerbaijan’s local resources and increasing their role across bp-operated projects in the region. As we celebrate our 30th anniversary in this country, we are proud of our local content achievements. During the first three quarters of this year 60% of our total third-party expenditure was spent in the country. We also continue to invest in local enterprise development through our major social programme which has enabled hundreds of local companies to enhance their capability and become suppliers for the oil and gas industry projects”

Ilgar Gasanov, maintenance and reliability discipline manager, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye region, said:

“Gas turbine maintenance is one of the critical areas of our activities which is necessary to ensure the long-term reliability, integrity and production performance of our assets. Localization of such important scope is a huge achievement, and we hope we will continue to receive high quality service for this critical area of our operations.”

Notes to editors



bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 30 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested around $84 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

Our extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

Our social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent around $103 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,296 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.

For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan

Further information

Tamam Bayatly at bp’s press office in Baku.

Telephone: (+994 12) 525 58 95