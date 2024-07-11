A new contract awarded for operation and maintenance of the Khankendi

bp today announced a new contract award for the operation and maintenance of the subsea construction vessel Khankendi to support its offshore operations in the Caspian Sea. The more than $300 million contract has been awarded to a consortium of Saipem Contracting Netherlands B.V. and its partners BOS Shelf LLC and BOS Shelf International FZCO.
This follows a competitive bidding process which started in 2022 and aims to deliver bp’s and its partners’ single vessel strategy designed to add to the safety and efficiency of their offshore operations in the Caspian.
The contract scope of work includes the overall operatorship and maintenance of the Khankendi vessel, subsea construction and installation activities, subsea inspection, maintenance and repair works, provision of first responder capability in the Caspian Sea across all of bp-operated assets, subsea pipelines and production system infrastructures, as well as marine bases support for the life of field services.
“We are pleased to have successfully finalized this complex bidding process spanning over two years. The contract has been specifically designed for bp and its partners to use a single vessel strategy. This means from now on the Khankendi will be used as the main vessel for all our offshore construction, installation, inspection, maintenance and repair works, as well as for emergency response activities, making our operations safer and more efficient. I would like to recognise all people who were involved in conducting and finalizing this global exercise and thank them for their contribution."
The contract is signed initially for three years with extension options for up to two more years.
