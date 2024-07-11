A new contract awarded for operation and maintenance of the Khankendi

bp today announced a new contract award for the operation and maintenance of the subsea construction vessel Khankendi to support its offshore operations in the Caspian Sea. The more than $300 million contract has been awarded to a consortium of Saipem Contracting Netherlands B.V. and its partners BOS Shelf LLC and BOS Shelf International FZCO.



This follows a competitive bidding process which started in 2022 and aims to deliver bp’s and its partners’ single vessel strategy designed to add to the safety and efficiency of their offshore operations in the Caspian.



The contract scope of work includes the overall operatorship and maintenance of the Khankendi vessel, subsea construction and installation activities, subsea inspection, maintenance and repair works, provision of first responder capability in the Caspian Sea across all of bp-operated assets, subsea pipelines and production system infrastructures, as well as marine bases support for the life of field services.



Cathal Kelly, bp’s vice president, projects, for the Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye region, said:

“We are pleased to have successfully finalized this complex bidding process spanning over two years. The contract has been specifically designed for bp and its partners to use a single vessel strategy. This means from now on the Khankendi will be used as the main vessel for all our offshore construction, installation, inspection, maintenance and repair works, as well as for emergency response activities, making our operations safer and more efficient. I would like to recognise all people who were involved in conducting and finalizing this global exercise and thank them for their contribution."

The contract is signed initially for three years with extension options for up to two more years.



The Khankendi - a new $378 million flagship vessel for the Caspian was launched in September 2017.

The state-of-the-art subsea construction vessel was specifically designed and built to install the biggest subsea production system in the Caspian Sea as part of the Shah Deniz 2 project.

This complex and multi-functional vessel, capable of installing the latest subsea production technology, was built by the Baku Shipyard - a joint venture of SOCAR, the Azerbaijan Investment Company (AIC) and Keppel O&M.

The vessel is 155 meters in length and 32 meters in width with 2000 square metres of deck space. It has a total weight of 17,600 tonnes, a carrying capacity of 5,000 metric tonnes at 6.5 metres draft and two engine rooms with 6 x 4.4MW and 2 x 3.2MW generators. It is equipped with dynamic positioning to allow working in 3.5 metre significant wave height, a 900-tonne main crane capable of placing 750 tonne subsea structures down to 600 metres below sea level, an 18-man two-bell diving system, two work-class ROVs and a strengthened moon pool. The Khankendi can carry out complex activities without the need for anchors.

The vessel has a maximum capacity of 175 people on board, including the marine crew and discipline specialists. The majority of the personnel are Azerbaijani nationals.

