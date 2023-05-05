A professional development opportunity for university teachers in Ganja

bp on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – TPAO, SOCAR, SGC, LUKOIL, NICO, MOL, Equinor, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, Eni, TotalEnergies, ONGCVidesh – yesterday announced a new educational project aimed at enhancing the knowledge of English and developing innovative teaching skills of a group of 70 teachers of Ganja universities. The project is part of bp’s and its co-venturers’ close cooperation with local universities in support of their capacity-building efforts including improvement of the quality of teaching.



The overall objective of the project is to enhance the quality of teaching in higher educational institutions of Ganja by upgrading the teachers’ knowledge of English and equipping them with new teaching methodologies.



The programme will be delivered online except a two-day workshop to be held in Ganja at the beginning of the course, which will require project participants’ physical presence.



The English language training will focus on increasing the teachers’ proficiency across all four skills – writing, speaking, reading and listening. In addition, the programme will provide the project participants with new tools and techniques that can help them be more effective in the classroom and thus will contribute to their overall professional development.



An event was held yesterday at the Azerbaijan State Agricultural University to mark the launch of the project.

In his address to the event Gary Jones, bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, said: “We believe the project will help drive forward the quality and capacity of English language teaching in Azerbaijan. It builds on the previous bp and its co-venturers’ educational programme with a similar aim intended for high schools in Ganja. “However, this new project offers a wider participation and content opportunity. In addition to English language teachers, it will include other discipline teachers who will benefit from the project by improving their teaching skills and methodologies. It is common understanding that it takes more than just knowledge of a subject to succeed. This is exactly why we decided to expand the project scope to include much more than just enhancing the knowledge of English.”



The project activities started in April 2023 and will continue for one year till April 2024.



The cost of the project, which will be implemented by the British Council, is around 150,000 AZN ($88,000).



