ACE first production well spudded

bp as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field development project announces that yesterday the first production well was spudded from the new Azeri Central East (ACE) platform. This follows the safe completion of all offshore hook up, installation and commissioning of the ACE topsides unit which sailed away from the Bayil fabrication yard in August 2023.



The well is planned to reach a total depth of up to 3188 metres, which is expected to take around three months.

Gary Jones, bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, said: “We are excited to commence drilling the first platform production well on ACE. This allows us to meet our first oil production target for ACE and deliver it in early 2024. A great deal of preparation has been made to assure a safe and robust drilling programme using our experience, as well as our innovative approach, automated processes, and advanced technology. We look forward to delivering this first ACE production well safely, efficiently and on schedule.”



Notes to editors

The $6 billion ACE project is the next stage of development of the giant ACG field in the Caspian Sea.

ACE is a new 48-slot production, drilling and quarters platform located mid-way between the existing Central Azeri and East Azeri platforms in a water depth of137 meters. The project also includes new infield pipelines to transfer oil and gas from the ACE platform to the existing ACG Phase 2 oil and gas export pipelines for transportation to the onshore Sangachal terminal.

In addition, there is a water injection pipeline between the East Azeri and ACE platforms to supply injection water from the Central Azeri compression and water injection platform to the ACE facilities.

The ACE platform and facilities are designed to process up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day. The project is expected to produce up to 300 million barrels over its lifetime.

At peak, over 8,500 people were involved in the ACE project construction works in Azerbaijan.

Further information

Tamam Bayatly at bp’s press office in Baku.

Telephone: (+994 12) 525 58 95