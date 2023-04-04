ACE platform topsides construction completed

bp as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field development project today welcomed H.E. Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, to the Bayil fabrication yard where the topsides unit of the Azeri Central East (ACE) platform has been built.

The President toured the ready facility and officially launched the ACE topsides unit which will sail away for offshore installation in the second quarter of 2023.

The ACE topsides facilities have a design weight of 19,600 tonnes containing oil and gas processing facilities, an integrated drilling rig, a gas compressor and living quarters.



The topsides unit has been constructed by Azfen in the Bayil fabrication yard using local infrastructure and resources. Currently, construction and commissioning works are in the final stages with 95% of overall onshore commissioning works already completed.

Gary Jones, bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, said: “It was an honour for us to host President Ilham Aliyev at the ACE topsides fabrication site today and tell him about the great progress the project has been making.

“The topsides unit is the final major step the project is currently taking towards full completion. We expect topsides onshore construction and commissioning works to be completed in the second quarter of this year. Once fully completed and operationally tested the unit will be loaded out onto the transportation barge STB-1, transported to its permanent location and installed onto the jacket which is already at the field. We will then need a few months to complete offshore commissioning works and drill the first platform well to deliver first ACE oil early 2024. “I would like to thank President Aliyev and his government for the invaluable support they have given us throughout the project. My thanks are also to SOCAR and our partners for their support and all people representing bp, Azfen, other contractors and subcontractors for their contribution to the safe and efficient delivery of the project.”



At peak, the topsides construction activities involved up to 4,400 workers and over 90% of them were Azerbaijani nationals.

The safety record at the site has been outstanding - the topsides team recently celebrated 20 million hours worked without injury.

Notes to editors

The $6 billion ACE project is the next stage of development of the giant ACG field in Caspian Sea.

ACE is centred on a new 48-slot production, drilling and quarters platform located mid-way between the existing Central Azeri and East Azeri platforms in a water depth of approximately 140 metres. The project also includes new infield pipelines to transfer oil and gas from the ACE platform to the existing ACG Phase 2 oil and gas export pipelines for transportation to the onshore Sangachal terminal.

In addition, there is a water injection pipeline between the East Azeri and ACE platforms to supply injection water from the Central Azeri compression and water injection platform to the ACE facilities.

The ACE platform and facilities are designed to process up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day. The project is expected to produce up to 300 million barrels over its lifetime.

The platform will be remotely controlled from the Sangachal terminal and includes innovative system automation.

Construction activities started in 2019 and 85% of the work scope is already completed with outstanding safety achievements of over 25 million hours worked injury free.

At peak, over 8,500 people were involved in the construction works in Azerbaijan.

Further information

Tamam Bayatly at bp’s press office in Baku.

Telephone: (+994 12) 525 58 95