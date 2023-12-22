ACG celebrates West Azeri’s 1 billion barrels achievement

bp as operator of the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) oil field is proud to announce on behalf of its partners in the ACG project – SOCAR, MOL, INPEX, Equinor, ExxonMobil, TPAO, ITOCHU, ONGCVidesh - 1 billion barrels total production achievement from the West Azeri platform.



West Azeri, one of the seven ACG production platforms in the Caspian, reached this remarkable milestone on 12 December. The platform is a significant contributor to the 4.3 billion barrels of total ACG production since the field started up in November 1997.



Elkhan Mammadov, bp’s vice president production, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Türkiye region, said: “ This is the second ACG platform that has crossed over the one billion barrels line to continue its second billion barrels of total production journey. Central Azeri was the first platform to proudly reach this achievement much earlier than others – in July 2021.

And now we have West Azeri as our second billionaire platform, and we hope to continue this remarkable series of success stories. I would like to congratulate all the teams who have contributed to this brilliant success and thank them all for their safe and efficient performance and excellent delivery. My special thanks to those members of the West Azeri family who have been part of this great asset since its first day.”

Key West Azeri facts

The West Azeri platform started up in December 2005.

Currently, around 200 people work on the platform, the majority of whom are Azerbaijani nationals including the platform’s two managers.

More than 40 wells and multiple sidetracks have been drilled on West Azeri since 2005. Currently, 35 of them are active - 26 producers and nine water injectors.

One of the first wells which came online in 2005 is C-06 - a top producer well with initial production rate of 35,000 barrels of oil per day. To date the well has delivered total production of 80 million barrels.

Current daily West Azeri production is 85,000 barrels of oil.

Photos available. For more information about ACG’s success story please visit bp site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.



Further information



Tamam Bayatly at bp’s press office in Baku.

Telephone: (+994 12) 525 58 95

