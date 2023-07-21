Access to international universities for national talents

bp today announced the results of its social investment project aimed at supporting the country in its efforts to raise highly qualified national talents.



This educational project was selected as part of bp’s commitment to helping build the country’s sustainable future through developing world class expertise and capabilities. Through this project bp funded 15 talented Azerbaijani nationals’ training to prepare them for admission to leading international universities.

The project participants were selected from low-income families who otherwise could not have afforded this high-quality preparation training. During the 10-month group and individual sessions offered by the project, the participants prepared for the SAT and IELTS tests and entrance exams used by most international colleges and universities to make admissions decisions.



The participants also received help to communicate with and apply to the universities that offer full scholarships to international students. While not all the results are yet known at this stage, 12 of the 15 bp-supported participants have already been admitted to high ranked major Western and Asian universities such as the Koç University of Turkiye, Erasmus University Rotterdam of the Netherlands, Ghent University of Belgium, Glasgow University, the Polytechnic University of Turin, the National University of Singapore, Hong-Kong University, the Korea Advanced Institute of Science & Technology and the University of Toronto.



An event was held today to celebrate the successful completion of the project during which the participants received graduation certificates from the course. In addition, bp presented tablet gifts to those who have already been admitted to universities.

Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, communications, and external affairs, said: “The results are more than exciting. We are really proud of the young talents who have already received offers from prestigious international universities. Some of these universities are ranked very high according to their indicators of excellence. We hope for the offers from equally high ranked universities of the world for the remaining three participants as they stand a good chance to get an admission. We are very pleased to have joined this project as it once again highlights our commitment to helping Azerbaijan develop world class national talents who would build its exciting future.”

The project, which cost 42,450 AZN (around $25,000), was implemented by the local organization the Roof Academic Training.

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 31 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested around $84 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

The company’s social investments target such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent more than $108 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,307 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.

For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.

