Adaptive strategic execution project successfully completed

Successful transfer of adaptive strategic execution skills and expertise to Azerbaijan

Major contribution to local organizations’ agile and adaptive business strategy management capacity

Access to Duke University’s Fuqua School of Business certification

bp on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – SOCAR, TPAO, LUKOIL, NICO, MOL, Equinor, SGC, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, TotalEnergies, Eni, ONGCVidesh –announces the successful completion of their three-year social investment project aimed at transferring international adaptive strategy execution expertise to Azerbaijan.



The main objective of the project was to help meet the current market demand in building local executive capacities to quickly respond to strategic changes and adapt to innovations and transformations. The project was specifically designed to help meet the challenges faced by local organizations in this area.



The project used the internationally-recognized Adaptive Strategic Execution Programme (ASEP) basing it in Baku’s ADA University. The training programme was based on the business education curriculum developed and certified by Duke Corporate Education (Duke CE) - a part of the Fuqua School of Business at Duke University (US) and a leader in providing executive education globally, who worked in partnership with Korn Ferry - a leading HR consulting organization specializing in leadership development based in the US.



Upon completion, all successful participants received certificates from Duke’s Fuqua School of Business.

An event was held yesterday at ADA University to mark the successful completion of the project.

Gary Jones, bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, said: “We are pleased to have brought ASEP to Azerbaijan as the first programme of its kind to help local organizations ensure that they have the capacity to adapt quickly to the changing business environment. This is essential first and foremost for their existence and also, clearly, for them to be able to continue to focus on their vision and strategic goals, to remain competitive and successful. We believe with the ASEP skills and knowledge the graduates are now fully equipped to constantly assess the business environment in which they operate and respond with agility and flexibility to smoothly manage challenging strategic changes. We would like to thank the two leading universities – ADA University and Duke University for their contribution to creating this capacity locally."

Dr. Fariz Ismailzade, Vice Rector of ADA University and director of the Institute for Development and Diplomacy, said:

“ASEP further strengthened our collaboration with partners while aspiring senior professionals accelerate their careers. We thank the ADA University Executive Education for successfully organizing this programme."

The project was implemented by Korn Ferry (formerly TwentyEighty Strategy Execution) in partnership with ADA University.



The project cost was around 1.5 million AZN (more than $882,000), which also included bp and its co-venturers’ support for the participants’ tuition fee payment.



Project facts and figures:

six streams delivered, each consisting of a six-month training programme based on six modules;

a total of 123 executives participated representing the public (28%) and private (72%) sectors;

bp and its co-venturers partially funded the training of 108 participants;

117 participants have already received Duke University certificates;

six participants are in the process of completing their last module which they missed for various reasons.

Notes to editors



bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 30 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested around $84 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.



bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

The company’s social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent around $105 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,300 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.

For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan

Further information

Tamam Bayatly at bp’s press office in Baku.

Telephone: (+994 12) 525 58 95