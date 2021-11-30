Baku-Supsa loaded 1000th tanker at Supsa terminal on the Black Sea

The Western Route Export Pipeline (Baku-Supsa) operated by bp has loaded the 1000th tanker at the Supsa terminal on the Black Sea.

650,000 barrels of crude oil from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field in the Caspian safely travelled all the way from the Sangachal terminal near Baku across Azerbaijan and Georgia and onto the Stamos, the 1000th tanker that sailed the cargo to Italy.

“Baku-Supsa is an important part of the early oil project of bp and its coventurers in ACG and the first proof of our safe and reliable operations in Georgia and the region. The lifting of the 1000th tanker from the Supsa terminal is a remarkable milestone we celebrate within bp’s 25 year anniversary in Georgia this year," says Aytan Hajiyeva, bp Georgia head of country.

Baku-Supsa has transported more than 700 million barrels of oil since it became operational in 1999. The current export rate via Baku-Supsa is about 100,000 barrels per day.

"We are proud of the exceptional performance Baku-Supsa has demonstrated for more than two decades it has been operational and since it loaded the first tanker in 1999", says Eldar Gaziyev, Area operations manager for bp’s Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey export pipelines.

ACG participating interests are: bp (30.37%), SOCAR (25.0%), MOL (9.57%), INPEX (9.31%), Equinor (7.27%), ExxonMobil (6.79%), TPAO (5.73%), ITOCHU (3.65%), ONGC Videsh Limited (OVL) (2.31%).

Notes to editors

bp operates the Western Route Export Pipeline (WREP), known as Baku-Supsa and the Supsa terminal on the Black Sea on behalf of the ACG coventurers.

The first intergovernmental agreement between Azerbaijan and Georgia was signed in 1996 allowing to start the construction of Baku-Supsa.

Baku-Supsa became operational in 1999 and to date it has carried 700 million barrels of oil from the ACG field in the Caspian Sea via the Sangachal terminal in Azerbaijan to the Supsa oil terminal on the Georgia Black Sea coast.

The first tanker “Agip Piamonte” was loaded at the Supsa Terminal in April 1999.

The total length of WREP is 829 kilometers - 456 km in Azerbaijan and 373 km in Georgia

