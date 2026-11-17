bp, on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC), Shah Deniz and South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) projects – SOCAR, TPAO, LUKOIL, SGC, NICO, MOL, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ONGC Videsh, Eni, MVM and TotalEnergies – is pleased to announce the successful completion of a social investment project aimed at supporting inclusive education in Azerbaijan.

The initiative helped build the inclusive teaching skills of 165 students from the Adaptive Physical Education, Sports Medicine and Rehabilitation, Teaching Physical Education and Pre-Conscription Training, Mass Health-Enhancing Sports, and Coaching disciplines at the Azerbaijan Sports Academy.

As part of the project, participants completed 30 hours of training, supervision and practical exercises in the DanceAbility® method, an internationally recognized inclusive movement practice that promotes communication, artistic expression, self-confidence and collaboration among people with and without disabilities. Students developed skills in movement-based communication, verbal and non-verbal interaction, body awareness, group cooperation and inclusive facilitation.

The project also provided students with opportunities to put their learning into practice by supporting workshops, performances and accessibility-focused initiatives involving people with and without disabilities.

All participants received international certificates upon successful completion of the training programme.

The project is expected to help future specialists create more inclusive and accessible learning environments for people with diverse abilities and needs, including children with disabilities and neurodivergent children, across educational, rehabilitation and recreational settings.

This project builds on our previous efforts to support inclusive education in Azerbaijan and contribute to greater inclusion in society. Inclusive education is about more than making learning accessible. It is about creating an environment where every child and teenager feels valued, welcomed and respected. We hope that by equipping future teachers and other specialists with practical inclusive teaching skills, this project can help foster that culture from an early age and, over time, contribute to a more inclusive society where everyone has the opportunity to participate and thrive. Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli OBE, bp vice president for the Caspian, Central Asia and Türkiye region

The cost of this 14-month project was 91,550 AZN ($53,853).

The project was implemented by “DanceAbility Azerbaijan”.

Notes to editors

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 34 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested more than $89 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

The company’s and its co-venturers’ social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent more than $115 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,313 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.

For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.

Further information:

Aytan Afandizada at bp’s press office in Baku.

Telephone: (+994 12) 525 60 00

