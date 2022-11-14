Contributing to the development of communities

Access to higher education for hundreds of children from vulnerable families;

Support for communities in building their sustainable future.

bp on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – SOCAR, TPAO, LUKOIL, NICO, MOL, Equinor, SGC, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, TotalEnergies, Eni, ONGCVidesh – today held an event to celebrate the success of 84 newly-admitted university and college students from disadvantaged families. They all are the participants in the ‘Build Your Future’ project - an initiative bp and its co-venturers have been supporting for six years.

The project is part of bp’s and its co-venturers’ commitment to enhancing capacity-building and social development in the neighbouring communities. It provides one-year extensive trainings to a large group of 11th graders selected from vulnerable families helping them prepare for university admission. In addition, the project provides participants with psychological support and helps their social integration. To date, the project has benefited around 500 disadvantaged families representing various communities in the Garadagh, Kurdamir, Ujar, Agdash, Yevlakh and Hajigabul districts.

In total, some 409 young talented people out of 482 participants in the six phases of the project – around 85%, have been successful, meeting the requirements of the higher school entrance exams and becoming students at various universities.

Out of 93 participants in this year’s programme, 84 were successful with 76 admitted to universities and eight to colleges. Some 11 participants scored over 500 at the entrance exams.

Addressing today’s event Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp's vice president for the Caspian region, communications and external affairs, said: “This is a truly sustainable project which to date has helped hundreds of young and talented people choose their paths of development and take their first steps towards their lives' occupation.

“We have been closely working with dozens of communities living in the neighbourhood of our operations to make this project a great success. With 90% success results achieved this year, we are encouraged to continue the initiative into 2023. With the experience of the six successful phases, we are now firmly confident the project is a substantial investment in the future of the communities we work with. The more highly educated and highly skilled graduates serve their communities the brighter and more sustainable their future will be.”

The total value of the six phases of the project is around 1.7 million AZN ($1 million) (including around 375,000 AZN ($220,600) spent for phase six) with the duration of one year for each phase.

The project is implemented by the ‘Build Your Future’ LLC.

Notes to editors



bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 30 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested around $84 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

bp`s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

The company`s social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent around $105 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,300 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.

For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan

Further information

Tamam Bayatly at bp’s press office in Baku.

Telephone: (+994 12) 525 58 95