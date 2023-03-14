Creating opportunities for integration of people with disabilities

bp today announced the successful completion of a social investment project which marked the continuation of its efforts to help people with disabilities integrate confidently and effectively into society.



The project was designed on the basis of the international training method called DanceAbility®. It aimed to embrace inclusiveness in treatment and rehabilitation of people with disabilities via universally common communication techniques offered by the DanceAbility® method.

The scope included the DanceAbility® method training of the specialists of the rehabilitation centres in Baku, Yevlakh and Shirvan. As part of the project a total of 28 – 14 online and 14 offline – DanceAbility® training sessions were provided to some 52 staff members of the rehabilitation centres. All specialists trained by the project represent the State Medical and Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of the Population.



The training sessions mainly covered such topics as self-expression, self-confidence, creativity, communication skills, empathy, improving mental and physical well-being and other.

In his address to the event held today on the occasion of the successful completion of the project, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, communications and external affairs, said: “The core of this project was to help people with disabilities communicate in a language which is common to all of us – the language of movement and dance. This language has already proven to be very effective in lifting the barriers that hinder the full and effective participation of people with disabilities in society. More than 200 exercises, which DanceAbility® uses, allow people of all ages to equally benefit from this method helping them feel self-confident and included. “We believe this project has provided one of the unique and innovative opportunities for integrating people with disabilities into the wider society and therefore, we believe it will bring the satisfaction of self-confidence and self-expression to thousands of people. And indeed, by training over 50 specialists of the rehabilitation centres of Baku, Yevlakh and Shirvan we hope to reach out over 8,000 people with disabilities living in these areas.”

The total cost of the project was 42,950 AZN ($25,264) and this mainly included costs of the training scope and development of eight training videos.



The project was implemented by the local company - DanceAbility Azerbaijan LLC, which is currently the only local organization qualified to provide DanceAbility® training in Azerbaijan.

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for over 30 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested around $84 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference. bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.



The company’s social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent more than $107 million on social investment projects in this country.



In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,380 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.



For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.

