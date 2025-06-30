English language for young learners

bp, on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz, and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – SOCAR, TPAO, LUKOIL, SGC, NICO, MOL, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, ONGC Videsh, Eni, MVM, and TotalEnergies – is pleased to announce the successful completion of an educational initiative aimed at supporting young English language learners in Baku and surrounding areas.

This project was specifically designed to benefit children from families who may not otherwise have access to high-quality, intensive English language instruction, as well as students who demonstrate strong academic performance.

This initiative reflects bp and its co-venturers’ ongoing commitment to education and youth development in Azerbaijan.



Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp vice president for the Caspian region, said: "At a time of unprecedented global change and rapid digitization, English has become essential for navigating the digital world and adapting to evolving circumstances and processes. We are pleased to be able to support young and talented Azerbaijani learners of English in gaining the confidence to keep pace with this transformation and to build upon the foundation provided by their school programmes. We hope that what they have learned will serve as a strong basis for their future academic and professional success, empowering them to engage more fully with global opportunities and contribute meaningfully to their communities.”

The programme offered face-to-face English language courses to 60 students aged 6 to 17 during the 2024/2025 academic year. The courses were structured into two groups: Primary Plus for children aged 6–10, and Secondary Plus for those aged 11–17.

Student selection and placement were carried out through online assessments for learners aged 8–17 to determine the appropriate course level. Children aged 6–7 were placed based on age. The programme delivered a total of 96 hours of instruction over 32 weeks, with each lesson lasting 90 minutes.

As part of the programme, all participants received progress reports in February and June 2025, and were awarded certificates upon successful completion of the course.

The project was implemented by the British Council.

The total project budget was 99,153 AZN (approximately $58,325), covering student recruitment and placement testing, registration, course materials, and the full delivery of the 96-hour English course.

Notes to editors

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 33 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested more than $87 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

The company’s and its co-venturers’ social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent about $111 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,398 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.

For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.