Enhancing educational capacities of local universities

bp, on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz, and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – SOCAR, TPAO, LUKOIL, SGC, NICO, MOL, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, ONGC Videsh, Eni, MVM, and TotalEnergies – is pleased to announce the successful completion of a capacity-building project aimed at upgrading and enhancing the learning infrastructure of Baku State University.

As part of this initiative, a state-of-the-art, interactive geology museum was inaugurated today at the university. This innovative teaching and learning facility is designed to provide a comprehensive overview of Azerbaijan’s rich geological heritage, natural resources, and scientific advancements in the field.

The museum is expected to offer the teaching staff and students of the geological and geophysical faculties cutting-edge resources to explore and study geological sciences and related fields. It comprises eight thematic sections, each dedicated to specific themes such as:

History of Azerbaijan’s geology

Geological features of Azerbaijan’s regions

Azerbaijan’s mineral resources

Fossils and palaeontology of Azerbaijan

Unusual geological structures and protected natural monuments

Heydar Aliyev and geological development

Economic and social significance of Azerbaijan’s geological resources

Geological research and innovation

Each section is equipped with interactive screens and maps, scientific exhibits, multimedia materials, touch games, technologically advanced boards, simulators, and virtual reality elements, providing visitors with an experience that is both educational and entertaining.

Additionally, the facility includes an open space designed as a teaching area. Approximately 600 undergraduate students, primarily majoring in geology, geophysics and related disciplines, as well as the teaching staff, will benefit from the museum's content for their teaching, learning, and scientific research activities.

“This project is a testament to our continued commitment to supporting education among other important social developments in the country. bp and its co-venturers are pleased that Baku State University, with its over one century history and wide recognition as a leading and prestigious educational institution, will now possess such a unique facility to innovatively present a rich repository of geological and geophysical knowledge. We believe that the design of the museum, its equipment, and the wealth of information it presents will leave every visitor with a unique experience of delving into the rich and colourful wealth of the earth. We hope that both students and other visitors will gain a deep appreciation for the immense variety of their country’s natural resources and its remarkable geological heritage.”, Addressing the museum opening event at the university today, Gary Jones, bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye

The cost of the project, including all equipment, hardware, and software purchased for the museum, is 395,810 AZN (around $232,830).



The project was implemented by the local company ADZONE-S LLC.



Notes to editors



bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 33 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested more than $87 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference. bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.



The company’s and its co-venturers’ social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent about $111 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,398 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.

For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.

Further information:

Tamam Bayatly at bp’s press office in Baku

Telephone: (+994 12) 525 58 95

