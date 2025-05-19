Enhancing learning and research resources of local universities

bp today unveiled three newly established, fully-equipped laboratories at the Azerbaijan University of Architecture and Construction (AUAC), marking another milestone in its ongoing support for education and innovation in Azerbaijan.

This initiative builds on bp’s previous contribution of three laboratories to AUAC, further strengthening the university’s technical infrastructure. It reflects bp’s broader commitment to helping local universities modernize their teaching and research capabilities, aimed at enhancing the quality of education and fostering innovation in engineering and construction disciplines.

The newly inaugurated laboratories include:



Ventilation, Water Supply and Heating Equipment Laboratory – presented to the department of Engineering Systems and Construction

Pumps and Pumping Units Laboratory – presented to the department of Land Reclamation and Water Resources Construction

Internal Combustion Engines and Hydraulic Transmission Laboratory – presented to the department of Technological Machinery and Equipment



“The presence of specialized educational facilities, infrastructure and equipment is key to modernizing the entire educational process. This enables the training of a new generation of architects and construction engineers for the country. It also opens the door to new teaching and learning methods, leveraging a wealth of global best practices, digital tools, and advanced technologies. We are proud to support the university in enhancing its technical capabilities and contributing to the development of high-quality education and scientific research in Azerbaijan.” Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region



The total cost of the project is 170,245 AZN (approximately $100,144). This includes the procurement, delivery, and installation of all laboratory equipment, as well as comprehensive training for university staff to ensure effective use and maintenance of the new facilities.

This project is part of bp’s long-standing commitment to education and capacity-building in Azerbaijan.



Notes to editors



bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 33 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested more than $87 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference. bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.



The company’s and its co-venturers’ social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent about $111 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,398 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.

For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.

Further information:

Tamam Bayatly at bp’s press office in Baku

Telephone: (+994 12) 525 58 95

