Fostering culture of sustainability for children

bp today presented a book titled "Green Skills for Kids" in the Azerbaijani language (“Uşaqlar üçün yaşıl biliklər”) as part of its commitment to supporting the country’s sustainable development and educational excellence.

The goal of this project is to foster a culture of sustainability by educating children and developing specific skills at the preschool, elementary, and secondary school levels.

The book is intended to serve as a vital resource for parents, educators, and young learners eager to make a meaningful impact on the environment.



Addressing the event Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp vice president for the Caspian region, said:

“By cultivating environmental awareness and skills, children can grow into engaged and responsible citizens, empowered to make sustainable choices that contribute to the protection of our planet for future generations.

”“As climate change and environmental issues increasingly impact our planet, it is crucial to educate children about sustainable living and environmentally friendly practices. By fostering green skills from an early age, we empower children to become environmentally conscious citizens capable of making a positive impact on our world.”

The book presents essential topics related to green skills, such as the fundamentals of sustainable development, energy conservation, water management, waste reduction and recycling, sustainable living, sustainable construction, and the green economy. Its content is presented in a simple and engaging manner, making it accessible for children.



The 168-page book consists of nine chapters and a conclusion, ensuring a comprehensive yet accessible approach to developing green skills. Each chapter of the book includes relevant local and international legislative acts, presented in a language that children can easily understand. The book also features illustrations, interactive activities and games to capture children’s interest and encourage active participation, as well as an explanatory vocabulary of environmental terminology and other useful content.

The publication is bp’s gift to local schools, libraries and relevant academic institutions.

The total cost of the project including the development and publication of the book is around 41,500 AZN ($24,400).

The project was implemented by GEM CSR Consulting LLC. The author of the book is Liya Bayramova.



