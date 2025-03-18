Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Press releases
  4. Gordon Birrell’s visit to Baku

Gordon Birrell’s visit to Baku

Release date:
18 March 2025

Gordon Birrell, bp’s executive vice president, production and operations, paid a planned one-day working visit to Baku today.


Mr. Birrell’s visit was part of his regular schedule, aimed at reviewing operational progress and discussing regional business priorities and perspectives.


Throughout the day, Mr. Birrell held a series of meetings with bp’s regional leadership, where he reviewed the current status of bp-operated projects in the region and plans for 2025.


As part of his visit, Mr. Birrell also met with Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov and President of SOCAR Rovshan Najaf, to discuss the progress of bp-operated projects in Azerbaijan, as well as bp’s global and regional business priorities and developments.