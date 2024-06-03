Gordon Birrell’s visit to Baku

Gordon Birrell, bp’s executive vice president, production and operations, is paying a 3-day planned working visit to Baku to attend the 29th Baku Energy Week and Forum. Gordon’s visit programme starts tomorrow with the opening of the Energy Week where he will be joined by Gary Jones, bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, and members of bp’s regional leadership team.



bp is proud to make the 30-year success story of the world-class Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field the focal point of its participation in this year’s Energy Week. As operator of the ACG field, bp has played a pivotal role in turning this great asset to a source of national wealth that has supported Azerbaijan’s independence, made a difference in the lives of its people and has ensured the country’s sustainable future.



On bp’s stand, Gordon and Gary will present ACG’s extraordinary life journey. They will highlight the work bp is doing to maximize ultimate reserves recovery using a wide range of technology. They will also provide an update on the other bp-operated projects in the region including the giant Shah Deniz gas field development project where production from the last of the five subsea flanks - the East North flank, has just started up.



Gordon’s visit programme also includes a series of external meetings, business priorities discussions with bp’s regional leadership and planned engagement with the media.