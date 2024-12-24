Helping historic Azerbaijani carpets return home for special exhibition

bp is pleased to announce its sponsorship of an exposition featuring unique Azerbaijani carpets from the 17th and 18th centuries. The exposition, titled ‘Azerbaijan Carpets Splendour – Safavid Treasures’, opened today at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

All the remarkable artworks on display date back to the period of the Safavid dynasty reign in Azerbaijan’s history. They are part of Amir Oskouei’s private collection and have been specially transported from the US for display at the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum.

Most of the carpets on display are renowned types of Azerbaijani carpets, including 'Afshan’, ‘Qodja’, and ‘Khatai’ (‘Dragon’), crafted by masters of the Garabagh and Guba carpet art traditions of Azerbaijan to adorn the palaces of the Azerbaijani Safavid Shahs.

Addressing the event Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp vice president for the Caspian region, said:

“We are truly honoured to make these unique treasures of Azerbaijani art available for public view in the land where they were originally crafted. We believe the artworks on display not only convey the splendour of Azerbaijan’s art from the 17th and 18th centuries, but also reflect the graceful style, artistic taste and elevated culture of Azerbaijani rulers and aristocracy. They are part of Azerbaijan’s history, and as such, we hope the exposition will attract both art lovers and historians.”

The project is part of bp’s ongoing commitment to promoting and researching Azerbaijan’s rich cultural heritage.

The total value of the project, which primarily includes the cost of transporting the artworks from the US to Azerbaijan and back, organizing the exposition and publishing a catalogue, is around 41,400 AZN ($24,350).

The exposition, organized by the Ministry of Culture of Azerbaijan Republic, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, ‘Amir Textiles&Rugs’ LLC, with support from AmCham Azerbaijan and Silk Way West Airlines, will be open to the public from 24 December 2024 to 10 May 2025.



bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 32 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested more than $85 billion into projects it operates in the country.

Our extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

Our social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research and promotion of the country's rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent around $111 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,401 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company's professional staff.



