Helping the country develop ‘skills for the future’

Access to skills for the future – innovation, technology, digital, and entrepreneurship

Contribution to the start-up ecosystem in the country

bp, on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – SOCAR, TPAO, LUKOIL, SGC, NICO, MOL, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, ONGC Videsh, Eni, MVM and TotalEnergies – today celebrated the successful completion of the latest round of the educational project they have supported since 2023. The project, named ‘Skills for the Future’, aims to enhance the startup environment and expand the innovation ecosystem in Azerbaijan.

Overall, the project supports various efforts in the country to improve the effectiveness of the startup educational initiative known as the “TUSI” incubation programme, which aims to link successful startup ideas with potential investors.

The scope of the project included:

An incubation programme consisting of training, mentoring, and other activities aimed at increasing the quality of startup initiatives, incubation processes, and overall pre-investment preparations. This was a 6-month programme for around 10 teams selected from a large pool of applicants. The programme was led by experienced mentors and experts from Türkiye’s Bilishim Vadisi startup mentoring company.

An online TV programme that showcased presentations detailing the projects of 8 participating teams. These programmes were made available to potential investors through various tools and channels.

An event was held today in Baku to celebrate the successful completion of the incubation programme and to get closely acquainted with the ideas and projects of all 10 participating teams through their presentations and exhibition stands.

Addressing the event, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, said: “This is the successful continuation of bp’s and its co-venturers' efforts to support the country’s evolving startup environment and innovation ecosystem. We are truly pleased that during the six months of the incubation training, the participants had opportunities to join the international "iFest" Innovation and Technology Festival (Türkiye), where one of the teams won the prestigious Global Champion Award. Additionally, another participant in the programme was awarded the first-place prize at the international ‘Invest Forum’ event which serves as a pivotal platform for nurturing the nation's innovation ecosystem by fostering collaboration between promising startups and prospective investors. We hope these are just a few examples indicating that all 10 participants are at the start of their successful and innovative entrepreneurship journey both within the country and internationally.”



The project was implemented by Innovations Centre LLC, a local educational organisation.

The duration of the project was six months with a total value of more than 91,000 AZN ($53,600).

Notes to editors

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 32 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested more than $85 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

Our extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

Our social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent around $111 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,401 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.



For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.

Further information:

Tamam Bayatly at bp’s press office in Baku

Telephone: (+994 12) 525 58 95

