Inspiring Azerbaijan's Young Literary Talent

bp today presented the books of five representatives of Azerbaijan’s contemporary literature, published as part of its ongoing commitment to promoting the nation’s rich cultural, artistic, and literary heritage. These books feature selected works of four poets and one writer representing Azerbaijan’s literary youth.

This project follows bp’s previous initiative, which showcased four young representatives of Azerbaijan’s modern literature as the most promising emerging talents.

All nine young poets and writers featured in both projects were selected by the Azerbaijan Writers’ Union and nominated to bp for publication.

In his address to the presentation event the chairman of the Writers Union of Azerbaijan, People’s Writer Anar, said: “Rooted in its remarkable historic and cultural traditions, our magnificent literature continues to flourish with each emerging literary generation. Young writers bring joy to their readers with valuable new books, contributing to the continuous development of our literary art. The publication of modern books enhances our unshakeable confidence in the future of Azerbaijan’s literature. “It is pleasing that among its various projects covering different spheres of Azerbaijan’s social life, bp also supports the development of our modern literature. The Writers Union requested bp to publish the books of five young poets and writers this year, and we received a positive response. It is commendable that bp has supported the publication of books by the talented and outstanding young representatives of our contemporary literature. We hope these exquisitely published books will inspire them to create even more.”

Addressing the event, Tamam Bayatly, bp’s head of external communications for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye region, said:

“We are here today to celebrate the vibrant voices of Azerbaijan's literary youth. The five books of young poets and writers that we are presenting today, as well as the previous four books of young literary talents that bp published, are a testament to our ongoing commitment to nurturing and promoting Azerbaijan’s amazing cultural, artistic, and literary heritage. “By showcasing the works of all nine talented poets and writers, we hope to inspire future generations and highlight the immense potential within Azerbaijan's contemporary literature. We believe these books will mark the beginning of their promising and successful future literary activity and will be welcomed and admired by literature lovers.”

The five newly published books are:

"In One of the Familiar Streets", a collection of poems by Qismet;

"March 3", a collection of poems by Ruslan Dost Ali;

"Twilight in Bayil", a collection of poems by Ulujay Akif;

"Lookers for the Night", a collection of short stories and a novel by Revan Javid.

"The White Quadra", a collection of poems by El Roman;

The event brought together a large group of renowned literary figures, scholars, and researchers, as well as numerous literature lovers.

The project was implemented by the Azerbaijan Writers’ Union.

The five publications together comprise about 570 pages. The total cost of the project, including the publication of the books, is about 64,850 AZN ($38,147).



Notes to editors

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 33 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested around $85 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

The company’s and its co-venturers’ social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent about $111 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,413 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.



