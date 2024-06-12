Introducing interdisciplinarity into Azerbaijan’s universities

A new area of studies for local universities

bp’s contribution to enhancing the local universities’ capacity to provide the market with highly skilled professionals



bp today presented its newly-completed educational project aiming to introduce the interdisciplinarity (interdisciplinary studies) into local universities. The project focused on development and publication of a book entitled “Interdisciplinary Relations – Generation of New Knowledge".





The publication is for administrators, teachers and professors, doctoral and master’s students of over 40 universities operating in Azerbaijan.



The term interdisciplinary is applied to the studies that use methods and insights of several established disciplines or traditional fields of study. Interdisciplinarity or interdisciplinary studies combine multiple academic disciplines in one activity.



The book highlights the significance of developing new interdisciplinary relations that will enable to fully grasp all aspects of the complexity created by global problems. The new interdisciplinary relations are formed by generation of interdisciplinary knowledge based on a new methodology.



Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, said:: “By publishing this book we believe to have highlighted the inevitability of mobilizing intellectual resources and knowledges across boundaries to solve challenging local and global problems as well as to understand and advance complex subjects. This approach allows to bring diverse disciplines and experiences together generating new combined knowledge. We hope this in its turn will lead to enhancing the overall educational capacity and providing the market with high quality professionals and competent workforce capable of addressing the challenges of the changing world.”



The book also discusses the methodological challenges of new knowledge generation. It describes the impact of the new knowledge on the educational strategy and policy, the international economic competition, cooperation and globalization. It enlightens about the changing nature of knowledge, social study of science, research and development, and the relationship between social, economic and technological development.

The authors of the book are Manuela Hargassner-Delpos, Ilgar Orujov and Ruslan Rahimli.



The project was implemented by the Azerbaijan Young Scientist, Doctorate and Master's Society Public Union (Azərbaycan Gənc Alim, Doktorant və Magistrlər Cəmiyyəti İctimai Birliyi).



The project duration was one year (February 2023 – February 2024) with a total cost of about 79,300 AZN ($46,658).



