New bp regional president announced

bp announced today the appointment of Giovanni Cristofoli as the new regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye (AGT), with effect from 1 October 2025. Gio will be based in Baku, Azerbaijan.
Gio is currently bp senior vice president, solutions, leading a global organization that provides services and solutions to bp’s upstream, refining, low carbon energy and non-operated joint venture businesses. Under Gio’s leadership, bp has transformed the way it delivers maintenance, reliability, subsea services and more.
Gio will succeed Gary Jones, who has successfully led bp’s regional business since April 2017. Gary’s new role will be the subject of a future announcement.
"Gio is a highly experienced global energy industry expert and leader, who will bring a wealth of strategic insight, operational excellence, and a proven track record of driving transformation and growth. As bp’s new regional president, Gio will continue our successful partnerships here, building on our proud history of world-scale projects and operations in the region.
“I would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank Gary for his outstanding leadership and unwavering commitment to bp’s success in Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye. Over the past eight years, he has led our business in the region with distinction, achieving numerous successes and milestones, and fostering strong, collaborative relationships with the Government, SOCAR, and our partners. Notably, the announcement of the five new projects during Baku Energy Week earlier this month stands as a testament to bp’s continued and growing commitment to these successful joint efforts and our long-term distinctive presence in Azerbaijan.
“I would also like to wish Gio and Gary every success in their new roles.”
Photos available.
Notes to editors
Gio has been with bp for 24 years, holding multiple leadership roles across the bp portfolio. Since 2021, as senior vice president of bp Solutions, he has led a global organization partnering with bp's upstream and refining businesses to drive differential performance.
Under his leadership, bp Solutions helped embed efficient execution, best practices, technical expertise, and business improvements into a wider range of businesses including refining, subsea and maintaince. Gio also played a leading role in reviewing and optimizing bp’s subsurface portfolio in Azerbaijan, Egypt, Trinidad and the North Sea, as part of a multi-disciplinary leadership team.
Before leading bp Solutions, Gio accumulated a wealth of experience in operations and leadership across bp’s upstream businesses. His roles included vice president of production integration and transformation and vice president of global operations and major project operations. In addition, he served as area operations manager in Tangguh LNG, Indonesia, and as engineering and offshore installation manager on various platforms in the North Sea.
Gio has been instrumental in driving transformative initiatives during his tenure. These efforts have positioned bp for enhanced operational efficiency and innovation, reinforcing its ability to adapt and thrive in a complex, evolving industry landscape.
Gio serves as chairman of the International Association of Oil and Gas Producers, where he actively fosters collaboration across the oil and gas sector, and helps steer the Association toward safer, more efficient, and sustainable industry practices.
A strong advocate for diversity, inclusion and talent development, Gio consistently champions future bp leaders.
Gio holds a PhD in thermodynamics and a master’s degree in chemical engineering from the University of Padua, Italy, and is a fellow of the Institute of Chemical Engineering and a chartered scientist.
He is also visiting professor at the University of Brunel, London.
Tamam Bayatly at bp’s press office in Baku.
Telephone: (+994 12) 525 58 95