New digital mediation platform for the country

bp, on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz, and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – SOCAR, TPAO, LUKOIL, SGC, NICO, MOL, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, ONGC Videsh, Eni, MVM, and TotalEnergies – is pleased to announce the successful completion of a pioneering digital transformation project aimed at supporting the Mediation Council of Azerbaijan in creating a new digital platform to upgrade their services. This initiative marks a significant step forward in enhancing access to and the efficiency of mediation services across the country.



Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp vice president for the Caspian region, said: "We are pleased to support this project, which contributes to the development of a relatively new area in Azerbaijan. Until now, the Mediation Council managed appeals manually, which often led to delays and dissatisfaction among users. Recognizing the growing demand and the need for modernization, we, together with our co-venturers, supported the development of a comprehensive online platform that streamlines and digitizes the entire mediation process. We believe this project is a significant contribution to the digital transformation of Azerbaijan’s justice sector, bringing real efficiency and innovation to public services.”

The newly launched platform introduces a wide range of digital functions, significantly improving the overall management of mediation services.

Key benefits include:

Improved public access: citizens and legal entities can now access mediation services more quickly and conveniently.

Enhanced operational efficiency: the Mediation Council can now process a significantly higher volume of applications and obtain required documents from public institutions in real time.





The project was completed over a period of eight months, with a total cost of 126,880 AZN ($74,635). This includes the cost of hardware procurement and installation, IT infrastructure, software development, portal creation, and staff training to ensure effective use of the new platform.

The project was implemented by the Mediation Council of Azerbaijan.



Notes to editors

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 33 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested more than $87 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

The company’s and its co-venturers’ social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent about $111 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,398 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.

For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.

Further information:

Tamam Bayatly at bp’s press office in Baku.

Telephone: (+994 12) 525 58 95

