bp is pleased to announce the successful completion of a social investment project aimed at promoting reading culture and making reading more accessible in Azerbaijan.

The project has developed an innovative digital reading platform, ‘Yoldash’ (‘Companion’), which gives people free and easy access to short stories and articles while travelling or waiting, turning spare moments into opportunities to read.

The platform can be accessed directly through specially designed QR codes, without the need to download an application or register. After scanning the code, users can select how much time they have available and choose from short-form content that can be read within that time.

The newly launched platform currently features around 200 short stories and articles, including works of Azerbaijani literature and international works translated into Azerbaijani. It has been fully tested to support a high number of users.

The initial roll-out of the platform will focus on the Baku Metro, with plans to extend it to buses, taxis and trains, as well as clinics, banks, service centres and other busy public places across the country.

Azerbaijan has a rich literary heritage and a strong culture of reading, and this project builds on that tradition by making literature even easier to access in everyday settings. We all have moments during the day when we are travelling or waiting and have a few minutes to spare. ‘Yoldash’ offers a simple way to turn those moments into time for reading. We hope the platform will encourage more people, particularly young people, to discover new authors and stories and further strengthen their connection with literature. Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli OBE, bp vice president for the Caspian, Central Asia and Türkiye region

The total cost of the project is 86,350 AZN ($50,794), including the development of the digital platform, content selection, editing, proofreading and the translation of international works.

The project was implemented by the ‘Parlaq İmzalar’ publishing house.

Notes to editors

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 34 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested more than $89 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

The company’s and its co-venturers’ social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent more than $115 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,313 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.

For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.

Further information:

Aytan Afandizada at bp’s press office in Baku.

Telephone: (+994 12) 525 60 00

