New online educational content for schoolchildren

bp on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – TPAO, SOCAR, SGC, LUKOIL, NICO, MOL, Equinor, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, Eni, TotalEnergies, MVM, ONGC Videsh – today announced the successful completion of a social investment project that offers new online educational content and enhances learning opportunities for secondary school students in Azerbaijan.



The initiative, which seeks to boost student engagement and motivation in mathematics, aims to provide schoolchildren—including those from rural areas and those with disabilities or special educational needs—with accessible, up-to-date learning resources.



The project mainly focused on the development of comprehensive online learning content for mathematics, tailored for students in grades 5 to 9. The newly developed materials are publicly available and offer a wide range of tools to support and enhance the learning experience, including:

359 video lessons totaling 84 hours of engaging instruction;

104 homework assignments with a total of 721 questions;

1,265 quiz questions to assess student comprehension;

359 PowerPoint presentations accompanying each video lesson to help students understand complex topics.

A digital classroom module where teachers can assign videos as homework and measure student performance on quizzes.



The new content is intended to complement traditional classroom instruction, giving students additional opportunities to practice and strengthen their mathematical skills.



Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, said:

“We recognize the importance of accessible and high-quality educational content, especially in an era where online learning has become essential. We believe the project provides necessary resources to help students develop strong foundations in mathematics, while also ensuring that children from all regions, including those with special educational needs, have the tools and support they need to succeed. By making these materials publicly available, we are expanding access to valuable learning resources for all students, regardless of their location or circumstances.”

The project cost was 200,000 AZN ($118,000) with the duration of one year.



The project was implemented by LANDAU Educational Technologies LLC.

Notes to editors

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 32 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested more than $85 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.



Our extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.



Our social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent around $111 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,386 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.

For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.

Further information:

Tamam Bayatly at bp’s press office in Baku

Telephone: (+994 12) 525 58 95

