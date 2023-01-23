Site traffic information and cookies

We use cookies to collect and analyse information on our site's performance and to enable the site to function. Cookies also allow us and our partners to show you relevant ads when you visit our site and other 3rd party websites, including social networks. You can choose to allow all cookies by clicking ‘Allow all’ or manage them individually by clicking ‘Manage cookie preferences,’ where you will also find more information.

Manage cookie preferences

  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Press releases
  4. Shah Deniz spuds a new exploration well

Shah Deniz spuds a new exploration well

Release date:
23 January 2023

bp, on behalf of the Shah Deniz co-venturers, announced today the spud of a new exploration well (SDX-8) in the contract area under the agreement on the exploration, development and production sharing for the Shah Deniz prospective area in the Azerbaijan sector of the Caspian Sea.


The well is drilled with the Heydar Aliyev semi-submersible drilling rig, which was moved to the SDX-8 location in the eastern flank of the Shah Deniz field in December 2022.


It is planned to drill the well to a total depth of around 7,000 metres.


If successful the well will provide a clearer understanding of drillability, producibility and resource potential of the deeper horizons beneath the currently producing reservoirs in the eastern flank.


The well will take approximately one year to drill and a further testing programme could extend the well’s duration in order to evaluate the results.

 

Further information

 

Tamam Bayatly at bp’s press office in Baku. 

Telephone: (+994 12) 525 58 95 