Sustainable employment opportunities for skilled workers

bp on behalf of its co-venturers in the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli, Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Shah Deniz and South Caucasus Pipeline projects – SOCAR, TPAO, LUKOIL, NICO, MOL, Equinor, SGC, INPEX, ExxonMobil, ITOCHU, TotalEnergies, Eni, ONGCVidesh – announced the successful completion of a capacity-building project that will increase employment opportunities for 40 skilled workers selected from low-income families.

The project aimed to provide trades training to skilled workers who had no chance in the past to receive professional vocational education and consequently did not have official diplomas in skilled trades required for building sustainable job careers.

The training programme included both theoretical and practical sessions to enable the participants to enrich their trades knowledge and, in parallel, refresh their practical skills.



All participants were skilled in one of the four types of trades covered by the training programme - hairdressing, sewing, confectionery and plastic pipe welding. Upon completion of the training programme, the participants’ skills were assessed by the Agency for Quality Assurance in Education (TKTA) and all successful participants received vocational graduate diplomas in their respective field of qualification.



Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, communications and external affairs, said: “We are very pleased with the results of the project which had a specific objective. The people, who we selected for the project, already had occupations that require a special skill, knowledge or ability but for some reason they didn’t have certificates to prove their qualifications. Given that mastering most of the skilled trades can only be obtained through specialized training, we decided to create this opportunity for a group of people from low-income families.

"“We are pleased that the successful participants in our project can now confidently continue building their job careers as certified skilled trades workers. We hope due to the high demand in these careers in every community, the project will result in sustainable job opportunities for the participants ultimately increasing benefits for their families.”

The duration of the project was seven months (June 2022 – January 2023) with a total value of around 70,500 AZN ($41,470).

The project was implemented by the youth public union ‘Bridge to the Future’ (GƏLƏCƏYƏ KÖRPÜ GƏNCLƏR İCTİMAİ BİRLİYİ).

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 30 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested around $84 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.



bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.



The company’s social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent around $107 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,380 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.

