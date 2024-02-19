Transferring the best international educational resources to Azerbaijan

Another big milestone in bp’s long-term commitment to education in Azerbaijan

bp’s continual support for enhancing the quality of teaching and learning at Azerbaijan’s universities.

bp today presented the Azerbaijani translation of the next set of five selected textbooks widely used by international universities.



This is part of bp’s major educational project aimed at providing the local universities with access to the best of international educational resources, knowledge and expertise. The project is currently ongoing with five more books being translated and with plans for presenting them next year.

An event was held today at the M.F. Akhundov National Library to publicly present the new editions.

Addressing the event Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, said: “The five books we are presenting today represent a valuable addition to the list of the 19 best international textbooks we have brought to Azerbaijan to date. As the books have been carefully selected and recommended by the teaching staff of local universities, we believe they all are highly needed and most required textbooks in Azerbaijan. Given that globally these textbooks are published by the most reputable publishers specializing in higher education, providing our universities with direct access to these books is a tremendous help to the teaching staff and students. And we remain committed to continue this help.”

The list of the newly-presented books includes:

Marketing Strategy: Based on First Principles and Data Analytics by Robert W. Palmatier, Shrihari SridharPublisher: Red Globe Press, 2021, 2nd edition Digital Marketing by Ellis-ChadwickPublisher: Pearson, 2019, 7th edition Economic Policy: Theory and Practice by Quere, B. & Coeure.Publisher: Oxford University Press, 2019, 15th edition Principles of Information Security by Whitman, M. Publisher: Cengage Learning, 2021, 7th edition Next. A Brief History of the Future by Jorisch A.Publisher: Gefen, 2022



The publications are bp’s gift to local universities, libraries and relevant academic institutions. In addition to 2,000 printed copies of each textbook, the digital version of the editions is also available from the online platforms of the local publisher - TEAS PRESS NƏŞRİYYAT EVİ.



The total cost of the textbooks publication project is more than 2.14 million AZN (more than $1.26 million) and this includes the cost of the 19 previous publications, five books presented today and five textbooks to be presented next year - 29 textbooks in total.



The full list of all bp-funded textbooks – 19 earlier published and five newly-presented, with more detailed information about each of them can be found in the attachment to this press release.

Notes to editors

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 31 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested around $84 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

The company’s social investments target such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent about $110 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,353 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.

For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.

Further information



Tamam Bayatly at bp’s press office in Baku.

Telephone: (+994 12) 525 58 95

