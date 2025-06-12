Transforming access to knowledge in local universities

bp today announced the successful completion of its new social investment project aimed at establishing a state-of-the-art digital library at the Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU), one of the country’s leading universities specializing in engineering education.

This initiative is part of bp’s long-standing commitment to supporting education and capacity-building in Azerbaijan. It is a ground-breaking initiative that aims to significantly modernize the way students and faculty access, manage and share learning, teaching and all other academic materials and resources.

The university’s existing library houses more than 500,000 books and operates 20 educational and multimedia rooms and specialized laboratories. The new digital library builds on this foundation, enabling seamless content sharing and collaboration. It specifically offers:

remote and instant access to a vast digital knowledge base.

advanced search capabilities for academic and research materials.

collaborative tools for content sharing and research data storage.

Addressing the library opening event at the university today, Gary Jones, bp’s regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye, said: "This project reflects our commitment to investing in the future of education and empowering the next generation of engineers and innovators in Azerbaijan. We are proud to support AzTU to take this bold step in its digital transformation journey toward a more connected and innovative educational environment. This step allows the university to modernize its academic infrastructure and improve access to knowledge and research. We are in particular pleased to be able to help over 10,000 students and 600 faculty members benefit from modern digital tools and remote learning capabilities.”

The project also included a training aspect for the university staff who have been taught new digital methods to manage library resources more efficiently.

The project took over an 18-month period to complete with a total cost of 408,000 AZN ($240,000), fully funded by bp as part of its social investment activities.



Notes to editors

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 33 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested more than $87 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

The company’s and its co-venturers’ social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent about $111 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,398 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.

For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.

