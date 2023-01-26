bp continues to transfer the best international educational expertise to Azerbaijan

bp’s contribution to transferring international educational resources and expertise to Azerbaijan;

Continual support for enhancing the quality of teaching and learning at Azerbaijan’s universities.



bp today presented the Azerbaijani translation of four more textbooks widely used by international universities. This is in addition to the 15 textbooks previously translated into Azerbaijani and presented to local universities by bp.



The books have been translated and published as part of bp’s major educational project aimed at bringing the best international learning resources and expertise to Azerbaijan. The project is currently ongoing with bp’s commitment to translating and publishing a further set of 10 international university textbooks.



All textbooks selected for translation into Azerbaijani and publication have been recommended by local universities and relevant experts as valuable sources of international knowledge and educational expertise. Globally, these books are among the most widely used and are included in the list of mandatory learning resources by most of the leading international universities.



In his address to the event held today on the occasion

of the public presentation of the new books, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, communications and external

affairs, said:

“This is yet another set of valuable learning and teaching sources for local universities to benefit from. Once we complete this project, we will have given direct access to 29 most prestigious international textbooks all of which are invaluable sources of global knowledge enrichment. We are pleased that this opportunity will be available to the students and the teaching staff of more than 30 local higher educational institutions in Baku and other cities of the country. As Azerbaijan’s reliable and long-term partner, we will continue to invest in social projects that aim to support further enhancement of the overall quality of education in the country.”

The four newly-presented textbooks are:

Positive Psychology. The basics/1st edition by Rona Hart

Publisher: Routledge, 2020 Lead and Disrupt: How to solve the innovator`s dilemma/2nd edition by O’Reilly,C. & Tushman, M.

Publisher: Stanford University, 2021 Practice of Social Research/15th edition by Earl R. Babbie

Publisher: Cengage AU, 2020 The New Business Road Test/5th edition by John Mullins

Publisher: Pearson, 2018

The books are bp’s gift to local universities, libraries and related academic institutions. In addition to 2,000 printed copies of each textbook, the digital version of the publications is also available from the online platforms of the local publisher - TEAS PRESS NƏŞRİYYAT EVİ.



The total cost of the ongoing project is more than 1 million AZN ($590,000) and this includes the cost of the four books presented today and 10 committed textbooks. This is in addition to more than 1.14 million AZN (more than $670,000) which bp previously spent for the translation and publication of 15 textbooks.



The full list of all bp-funded textbooks – 15 earlier published and four newly-presented, with more detailed information about each of them can be found in the attachment to this press release.

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 30 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested around $84 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

The company’s social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent around $105 million on social investment projects in this country.In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,300 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.



For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan

