bp extends partnership with Azerbaijan’s National Olympic and Paralympic Committees

bp is pleased to announce the extension of its 13-year official partnership with Azerbaijan’s National Olympic Committee and National Paralympic Committee until the end of 2028.

This collaboration, initially established in January 2012 ahead of the London 2012 Games, marks its fourth extension following renewals in 2013, 2016 and 2022.

For over a decade, this partnership has been a cornerstone for bp and the committees, fostering the development of Azerbaijan’s national sports.

To date, the partnership has culminated in landmark events such as the London 2012 Games, Baku 2015 European Games, Rio 2016 Games, Baku 2017 Islamic Games, Tokyo 2020 Games, and Paris 2024 Games.

As part of the partnership, bp also created individual development opportunities for a group of ten leading Olympic and Paralympic athletes by supporting their training and participation in international events between 2011 and 2020.

Addressing the extension agreement signing event held in Baku today, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, emphasized bp’s commitment to supporting the nation’s sustainable future and community development. "For over 30 years, bp has joined efforts with other supporters of Azerbaijan’s national sport to provide more opportunities for the development of national teams and athletes, and the country’s successful participation in major international events. In addition to our successful partnership activities, bp has proudly supported Azerbaijan’s participation in numerous major international sporting events, tournaments, and championships. "bp remains dedicated to empowering communities and contributing to the development of Azerbaijan’s national sports, aligning with one of its core commitments to help build a sustainable future for the nation..

Notes to editors

bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 33 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested around $85 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

The company’s and its co-venturers’ social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent about $111 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,413 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.



For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.

Further information:

Tamam Bayatly at bp’s press office in Baku

Telephone: (+994 12) 525 58 95

