bp honours Fuzuli’s heritage

The first ever collection of all literary and artistic works about or dedicated to Fuzuli

The biggest publication featuring Fuzuli as one of the greatest poetic geniuses of all time

Substantial contribution to the celebration of Fuzuli’s 530th anniversary

Today, bp presented a two-volume book about Fuzuli, funded by the company to honour the 530th birth anniversary of this towering figure in the world of poetry - the unsurpassable master of poetic expression of the depth of human feelings and emotions.



Fuzuli’s unrivaled ability to blend themes of love, mysticism, the human soul, and existence with elements of science, art, logic, and poetic imagination has created a unique and enduring literary legacy. This legacy has inspired numerous generations of poets, writers, musicians, and artists to create works about him in various forms of literature, music, and art.



The book presented today is a comprehensive collection of all poems, novels, plays, stories, as well as numerous portraits of Fuzuli created by various artists at different times, and illustrations for his works.



Addressing the event, Bakhtiyar Aslanbayli, bp’s vice president for the Caspian region, said: “We are pleased to present this exquisite publication - a thorough compilation of works related to the great Fuzuli, whose poetry has impressed and influenced generations with its emotional depth and expression. His poetry resonates with us today, leaving us marveling at the unmatched power and intensity of emotional expression and the use of mystic metaphors and symbols. His works are not just literary masterpieces but also embodiments of profound insights into the human soul and its philosophical and emotional complexity.”



“We are truly proud to make this modest contribution to the great poet’s birth anniversary celebrations and believe that it will serve as a valuable source of research, emphasizing Fuzuli’s unique status in world poetry and acknowledging his exceptional poetic genius. Fuzuli’s legacy will continue to be celebrated and studied as long as literature and art exist.”



The 1,140-page book contains over 220 literary works about or dedicated to Fuzuli – 193 pieces of poetry, 13 plays, 13 stories, two novels, and around 226 portraits and paintings, including miniature illustrations for Fuzuli's works dating from the Middle Ages, created by around one hundred national and international artists.



The cost of the project was around 71,000 AZN (around $41,700), which mainly includes content compilation and printing costs.



The project was implemented by the Azerbaijan State Publishing House ‘Azernashr’.



bp will present the book as a gift to the leading libraries, related academic and research institutions, and universities in Azerbaijan.



bp has been present in Azerbaijan for 33 years safely, efficiently and reliably operating major oil and gas exploration, development and transportation projects. To date, together with its co-venturers, bp has invested around $85 billion into projects it operates in the country. In Azerbaijan, we are committed to supporting sustainability efforts focusing on the areas where we believe we can make the most difference.

bp’s extensive social investment activities and capacity-building efforts in the country have had a positive impact and brought tangible benefits to people, improving their lives and making a difference.

The company’s and its co-venturers’ social investments cover such areas as building local capabilities, education, development of communities, local enterprises, the environment, sporting potential as well as research into and promotion of the country’s rich cultural heritage. Overall, since the start, bp itself and together with its co-venturers in the joint ventures that bp operates in Azerbaijan, has spent about $111 million on social investment projects in this country.

In Azerbaijan, bp directly employs around 2,413 Azerbaijani citizens who make over 90 per cent of the company’s professional staff.



For more information about bp and its co-venturers’ social investment projects please visit the bp Azerbaijan site at www.bp.com/azerbaijan.

