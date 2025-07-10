bp presents its new research project on Azerbaijan’s oil history

bp today presented its new research initiative that explores the pivotal role of oil in Azerbaijan’s history. The project has resulted in the publication of a comprehensive book titled “The Long Road of Our Oil to Europe: the known and unknown facts, the clear and dark pages of this journey.”

This initiative is part of bp’s ongoing commitment to supporting the research and promotion of Azerbaijan’s rich history and cultural legacy, including its remarkable energy heritage. The project not only contributes to historical scholarship but also highlights the strategic importance of oil in shaping the nation’s identity and global partnerships.

The 258-page publication is the first of its kind to chronicle the evolution of Azerbaijan’s oil and gas industry across four key historical periods: Tsarist Russia, the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic (1918–1920), the Soviet era, and the post-Soviet period of regained independence.

The book opens with an overview of oil production in Baku from the second half of the 19th century, highlighting early exports to foreign markets and the strategic role of oil in Azerbaijan’s emergence on the global stage. It explores parliamentary debates during the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, the Azerbaijani delegation’s discussions at the Paris Peace Conference, and their efforts to leverage oil as a tool for national independence.

Subsequent chapters examine Soviet oil policy and the nationalization of the industry following the Bolshevik invasion of Azerbaijan.

The book also covers the new oil era of re-established independence, including early negotiations with foreign oil companies, the challenges encountered, and the historic signing of the “Contract of the Century” in 1994. It provides insight into the complex negotiations, political intrigues, and security threats that surrounded this transformative period in Azerbaijan’s energy history.

Based on extensive archival research and historical newspaper materials, the book is written in an accessible narrative style designed to engage a broad readership. It also features rare and valuable documents related to Azerbaijan’s oil exports and international negotiations.

The total cost of the project is 48,500 AZN (approximately $28,530), covering pre-publication and project management expenses, as well as the cost of the publication of a total of 1,000 copies of the book.

The project was implemented by the “Unextinguishable Torch” (Sönməz Məşəl) cultural relations public union. The author of the book is journalist Musallim Hasanov.



